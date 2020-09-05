ALBANY, N.Y. — Nurses and doctors here in Western New York and nationwide are in desperate need of equipment right.

That's why Goodwill of Western New York and Colvin Cleaners teamed up to donate 400 pairs of scrubs in all different sizes to Erie County Medical Center.

The scrubs were gathered up from all 11 area Goodwill stores, then cleaned, sanitized, pressed, and delivered by Colvin Cleaners.

Earlier Friday, Erie County officials said the county has created a new personal protective equipment vendor list. Businesses can find local vendors to purchase from using this list.

Erie County distributed packs of nitrile gloves, eye protection, face shields, face masks and hand sanitizers to 108 fire and EMS agencies, as well as 31 law enforcement agencies.

