BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Girl Scouts of Western New York (GSWNY) wants you to buy out the rest of a troop's cookie inventory.

The Cookie Donor Buyout Program was started so people can buy cookies and donate them to hometown heroes serving in the community during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Donors can choose hospitals, food banks, grocery stores, blood donation centers or other workplaces of their choice to give the cookies to.

Right now, GSWNY says there are still 212,064 packages of Girl Scout Cookies available throughout the 939 Girl Scout Troops.

"The Cookie Donor Buyout Program has double the impact as it supports girls and shows appreciation for our hometown heroes as the donation recipients of all cookies purchased throughout the program," said Alison Wilcox, Girl Scouts of Western New York CEO. "Girls depend on the Girl Scout Cookie Program to fund life-changing, girl-led programs, experiences, and learning. We are always encouraged by the support and kindness of the WNY community and thank all the donors who will stand up for girls—especially in tough times.”

Donors can buy 25 cases for $1,500, 15 cases for $900, 10 cases for $600, 5 cases for $300 or 1 case for $60.

For more information, click here.

RELATED: Girls Scouts move cookie sales online amid coronavirus social distancing

RELATED: Girl Scouts of Western New York hosting 12-hour join-a-thon

RELATED: Girl Scouts unveil new cookie flavor