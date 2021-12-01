Girl Scout Cookie season underway in WNY

WNY troops are finding creative and socially-distanced ways to sell the treats while keeping themselves and customers safe.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Cookie lovers rejoice! It's that time of year again-time to order yourself some Thin Mints, Tagalongs and Do-si-dos. Girl Scout Cookie season is underway now through March 28.

Despite the pandemic, troops across WNY have found creative and socially-distanced ways to sell the treats while keeping themselves and customers safe.

Don't know a Girl Scout? No problem. You can still order cookies online from a local troop for direct shipment to your house or purchase and donate cookies to local organizations. Simply enter your zip code to find a local troop to purchase from through the Digital Cookie platform. It's an additional contact-free method that supports local troops while still keeping everyone involved safe.

Other ways to satisfy your cookie craving include texting the word COOKIES to 59618 or using the official Girl Scout Cookie Finder app to find socially distant or contact-free cookie booths if they are available in the WNY area.

Cookies are $5 a box. If you order six or more boxes online, shipping is half-off. Shipping reverts back to full price for any order of 12 boxes or more.