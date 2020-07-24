Gillibrand focuses on child care for COVID-19 stimulus package

The senator says finding child care in Buffalo was already difficult, but the coronavirus pandemic has made it even harder for parents.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — As Western New York reopens, many parents may be getting back into the office, but their kids are not back in school yet.

U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand says finding child care in Buffalo was already difficult, but the COVID-19 pandemic has made it even harder for parents.

In addition, because so many child care centers have remained closed because of the coronavirus, she says some won't be able to ever reopen.

She says the next proposed COVID-19 stimulus package includes a child care essential act. It would provide $50 billion in grants to help daycare providers cover personal protective equipment costs.

"Throughout this crisis, child care providers have been the essential workers behind the essential workers, taking care of the children of our doctors, and nurses, and first responders, and grocery store clerks, so they can take care of the rest of their communities," Gillibrand said when discussing the proposal.

"They've stepped up when they were needed. Now we need them even more and we have to step up for them."