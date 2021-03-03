Getting teachers vaccinated another step in fully reopening schools

The Biden Administration wants to get teachers and daycare workers at least one dose of vaccine by the end of March.

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — Schools and daycare centers across Western New York and the nation now need to come up with plans to get their teachers and instructors vaccinated.

This after the federal government announced plans to get teachers and day care workers at least one vaccine dose by the end of the month.

The Niagara Falls Teachers union supports the Biden Administration's plan to prioritize teachers and daycare workers in getting them vaccinated.

"As teachers we all want to be back in the classroom, five days a week with as many students as our rooms will hold safely," said Dan Weiss, president of the Niagara Falls Teachers union.

The union says about 25 percent of their teachers say at this point they don't want to take the vaccine. But that number has been going down.

"I think it's more of more of the case of the proven track record, and understanding, and kind of give this some time to settle in. And I always think you're going to have some people that believe their in terms of health its not the best choice for them," Weiss said.

The teachers union wants the district to make accommodations so that teachers can go and get vaccinated. The district superintendent, Mark Laurrie, tells us that substitute teachers will be used to give teachers that time off to get vaccinated at local pharmacies.

"We’ll make reasonable accommodations for staff to be vaccinated," Laurrie said.

Up until now, pharmacies in New York state were specifically authorized to vaccinate seniors, 65 years old and older. Some pharmacies, such as CVS have already updated their eligibility to include teachers and day care workers. Other pharmacies such as Wegmans tell us that they have received no direction from the state on whether to expand eligibility.

Walgreens said in a statement: "Per President Biden's announcement, under the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program, Walgreens is working hand in hand with the CDC and federal and state jurisdictions to accelerate administration of vaccines to additional eligible populations, including teachers, school staff and childcare workers."

What does all this mean for fully reopening schools?

"Every expert will say it. As soon as you can get children back in the classroom, get them back in the classroom. We have classrooms where the infection rate is much lower than the surrounding community," New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

Added Weiss: "I don't think the general public and teachers in general are there right now at that moment because I don't think you have seen medical professionals and the CDC come out and say it is definitively safe to do so."

Cuomo said Wednesday that cities and towns must report how many teachers have been vaccinated.

"I think that there’s a great chance that full school could now resume hopefully in July, if not September," Laurrie said.

The Child Care Resource Network in Buffalo also supports the federal government's plan.

"Having child care providers and teachers vaccinated is really going to help going to help ease some of the concerns of parents," said Kaley Donaldson, communications specialist of the Child Care Resource Network.

The New York State Teachers Union issued a statement:

"New York has rightfully prioritized education professionals as part of the 1b vaccination group, and if the federal government’s new push can help get vaccines to educators seeking one sooner, that would be welcome. The vaccine is one piece of the larger safety strategy for our schools, including mask wearing, proper social distancing and COVID testing. It’s essential we stay the course on implementing comprehensive safety plans that include multiple layers of protection," NYSUT president Andy Pallotta said.