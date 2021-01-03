Get your COVID-19 vaccine questions answered in upcoming panel discussion

Two organizations will host a virtual panel discussion on the COVID-19 vaccine on Tuesday, March 2 from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — If you still have questions or concerns about the COVID-19 vaccine, there is an upcoming event for you to get some answers.

The Buffalo Promise Neighborhood and Westminster Community Charter School will host virtual panel discussion on the COVID-19 vaccine taking place on Tuesday, March 2 from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.

Dr. Catherine Fisher Collins from Women’s Health BN, Inc., Dr. LaVonne Ansari and Dr. Kenyani Davis from the Community Health Center of Buffalo, and long-time local politician Betty Jean Grant will be among those taking part.

Discussions will center around the challenges of accessing healthcare during the pandemic and tackle vaccine myths. Audience members will also be able to ask questions.

“More than ever, it is important that we help educate our community on how to keep themselves and their loved ones safe,” said Pam Hokanson, CEO of Buffalo Promise Neighborhood. “This panel is designed to help the experts directly engage with our community on a number of issues and answer pressing questions and concerns about the vaccine.”