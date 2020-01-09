Geneseo suspends three student organizations for COVID-19 protocols voilation

Nine students were also placed on interim suspension, pending a Student Code of Conduct review.

GENESEO, N.Y. — SUNY Geneseo has suspended three student organizations for failing to comply with New York State COVID-19 health and safety protocols.

In a memo sent to students and staff, the president of the college announced that Theta Chi, Zeta Beta Xi and Sigma Delta Tau were placed interim suspension.

In addition, nine students were also placed on interim suspension, pending a Student Code of Conduct review.

Out of precaution, the president of the college has asked that campus life leadership strongly enforce the Student Code of Conduct policies that related to COVID-19 safety protocols.

"I have directed our student and campus life leadership to strongly and firmly enforce our Student Code of Conduct policies relevant to our Restart Geneseo policies and procedures. As we advised the community, we do not tolerate behavior that jeopardizes health and safety."

SUNY Geneseo wants to remind students of the following safety and health precautions:

Wearing face masks in public locations where six-foot physical distancing cannot be maintained, as well as in all instructional spaces including, classrooms, lecture halls, and laboratories, and all common areas including in residence halls and all buildings.

Restricting residence hall access to those who are assigned to that building. Residents are not permitted to visit another resident's room (even within the same residence hall).

Ensuring that all gatherings, including those off-campus, adhere to proper mask wearing, physical distancing, and occupancy limits.