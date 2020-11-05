BUFFALO, N.Y. — Genesee, Orleans and Wyoming counties can begin the process of reopening when New York State's PAUSE order expires on May 15.

The Finger Lakes region, which those counties are a part of, will be among the first regions to begin phase one of reopening. They have met all seven guidelines for reopening.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo says New York will reopen statewide for certain businesses and recreational activities that are deemed low-risk as of May 15. This includes:

Landscaping and gardening

Outdoor, low-risk recreational activities (ex. tennis)

Drive-in movie theaters.

The governor also announced the regional "control teams" that will monitor the reopening phases.

There are 74 positive cases of COVID-19 in Wyoming County, as of May 11. The Wyoming County Health Department reports that 61 people have recovered, and five people have died. At this time, eight people are in mandatory isolation, and 13 are in mandatory quarantine. So far 1,043 coronavirus tests have come back negative.

In Genesee County, there are currently 164 positive cases of COVID-19, and 93 recovered. There are 134 confirmed cases in Orleans County and 40 have recovered.

Coronavirus symptoms

The symptoms of coronavirus can be similar to the flu or a bad cold. Symptoms include a fever, cough and shortness of breath, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

Most healthy people will have mild symptoms. A study of more than 72,000 patients by the Centers for Disease Control in China showed 80 percent of the cases there were mild.

But infections can cause pneumonia, severe acute respiratory syndrome, kidney failure and even death, according to the World Health Organization. Older people with underlying health conditions are most at risk.

The CDC believes symptoms may appear anywhere from two to 14 days after being exposed.

Human coronaviruses are usually spread through...

The air by coughing or sneezing

Close personal contact, such as touching or shaking hands

Touching an object or surface with the virus on it, then touching your mouth, nose or eyes before washing your hands.

Help stop the spread of coronavirus

Stay home when you are sick.

Eat and sleep separately from your family members

Use different utensils and dishes

Cover your cough or sneeze with your arm, hot your hand.

If you use a tissue, throw it in the trash.

Lower your risk