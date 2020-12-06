x
Genesee, Orleans, Wyoming counties start Phase 3 of New York reopening plan

So, what exactly is Phase 3? For starters, restaurants can operate at 50 percent capacity with six feet between tables.

BATAVIA, N.Y. — Five regions in New York State officially entered Phase 3 of reopening on Friday.

On of those, the Finger Lakes region, includes Genesee, Orleans and Wyoming counties from Western New York.

So what exactly is Phase 3?

Restaurants can operate at 50 percent capacity with six feet between tables.

You must wear a mask unless you are sitting at your table, and employees have to wear a mask at all times.

Phase 3 also includes personal care services, such as massage therapy, spas, many cosmetology services and tattoo parlors.

The Western New York region could hit phase three as early as next week.

