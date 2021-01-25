Genesee, Orleans County Health Departments receive only 300 COVID-19 vaccines this week

Like other counties across New York State, Genesee and Orleans County Department of Health did not receive the number of vaccine doses they had originally hoped for.

BATAVIA, N.Y. — If you live in Genesee and Orleans County, there will be a longer wait to get a COVID-19 vaccine.

Like other counties across New York State, Genesee and Orleans County Departments of Health did not receive the number of vaccine doses they had originally hoped for.

“We were hoping to receive 2,500 doses of the vaccine between Genesee and Orleans Counties but were made aware that is not going to occur because of the statewide shortage,” said Paul Pettit, Director of the Genesee and Orleans County Health Departments. “We realize that those who hoped to schedule appointments this week are going to be very upset as well and we are disappointed to have to give them this news.”

They say the county health departments are only receiving 300 doses total between the two this week which will be utilized for 1B essential workers per the state’s directive.

Those residents who are over 65 years of age should continue to seek vaccine from their providers, pharmacies and the state sites.

Last week, the counties were able to give approximately 1,050 vaccine doses. “At GCC on Friday alone, we were able to administer approximately 550 doses of the vaccine in a seamless fashion. On average, people got their shots and were able to leave the testing sites within 20 minutes,” Matt Landers, Genesee County Manager continued. “As a result of our experience in operating the COVID19 testing sites, our workforce and community volunteers have been able to replicate this into a smooth operation at the vaccination sites when vaccine supplies are readily available.”

For those 65 and up, getting an appointment has been challenging. If you have internet access, you should keep site links as many of the pharmacies may not have received vaccine.

If you do not have a computer/internet access, please contact your Office for the Aging for assistance. For Genesee County call 585-813-2457 between 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. and for Orleans County call 585-589-3191 between 9:30-4:30 Monday through Friday and they will assist you as best as they can.

For clinic schedules when vaccine is available and information about vaccination clinics: http://bit.ly/39bfElNGOHealthVaccine, please note the registration links are subject to change and will be updated.

For the NYS-run Vaccine Clinics: https://am-i-eligible.covid19vaccine.health.ny.gov/