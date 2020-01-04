ORLEANS COUNTY, N.Y. — The Genesee Orleans County Health Departments announced more positive cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) in both Genesee and Orleans counties Wednesday afternoon.

There are currently six positive cases of coronavirus in Orleans County and 16 positive cases in Genesee County.

Six people are in mandatory isolation in Orleans County, nine are in mandatory quarantine and five people are in precautionary quarantine. So far 110 people have tested negative for COVID-19.

Meanwhile in Genesee County, 14 people are in mandatory isolation, 30 people are in mandatory quarantine and 11 are in precautionary quarantine. So far 161 people have tested negative and one person has recovered.

Genesee County reported its first coronavirus-related death on Monday.

