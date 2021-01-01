Genesee, Orleans counties offering free rapid testing

Rapid testing is limited to the residents of only those counties, and preregistration is required. Tests in both counties, offered through the state, are free.

GENESEE COUNTY, N.Y. — If you feel you may have been exposed to the coronavirus this holiday season and live in Orleans or Genesee counties, rapid testing is available.

Rapid testing is being offered in the coming weeks in both Genesee and Orleans counties.

Rapid testing is limited to the residents of those counties only and preregistration is required. Tests in both counties, offered through the state, are free.

Orleans County

January 6, 2021 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. 246 appointments are available. Click this link or call 585-589-3278 to register. Testing will be conducted at the Orleans County Fairgrounds, 12690 New York 31, in Albion.

Genesee County

January 5, 2021 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. 270 appointments are available. Click this link or call 585-344-2580 to register. Testing will be conducted at the Genesee County Emergency Management/Fire Training Center at 7690 State Street Road in Batavia.