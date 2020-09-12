Genesee County to offer free asymptomatic rapid COVID-19 testing Thursday

You must schedule an appointment for the testing that will take place from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Genesee County Emergency Management Office.

BATAVIA, N.Y. — Genesee County is continuing to offer free asymptomatic rapid COVID-19 testing.

The latest session is set to take place Thursday from 1 to 4 p.m. at the county's Emergency Management Office, located at 7690 State Street Road in the Town of Batavia.

The focus is for those who have no symptoms or are not feeling sick. It's not recommended to be tested until at least five days have passed since being exposed.

To schedule a test, you need to make an appointment online. If you need help with that registration you can call the Genesee County Health Department at 585-344-2580 Ext. 5555.

Please be aware of the following when you arrive for your test:

Make sure you have a pen in your vehicle.

Everyone in the vehicle is to have their mask on when they pull up at the testing site.

Those who are testing could get a call fairly quickly from an unknown number; please answer the phone as staff cannot leave messages and can only give results to the individuals tested or the guardian of minor children.