Genesee County to hold free rapid COVID-19 testing only for county residents who are asymptomatic

The drive-thru clinic will be held Thursday, December 3 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Genesee County Emergency Management Office & Fire Training Facility.

GENESEE COUNTY, N.Y. — If you live in Genesee County and are concerned you may have recently been exposed to someone with COVID-19, you can get a free rapid test on Thursday, December 3.

The drive-thru event is only for residents who are asymptomatic, meaning not feeling ill or having any symptoms. It is not recommended that you be tested until at least five days have passed since the exposure.

If you fit that criteria and want a test, you must register online. The testing will be done from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Genesee County Emergency Management Office & Fire Training Facility located at 7690 State Street Road in the Town of Batavia.

Anyone with cold or flu-like symptoms, no matter how mild, will not be eligible; nor will anyone in their car.

“It is very important to note that this testing is not for residents who are experiencing symptoms. Those individuals should be contacting their physician to discuss treatment and testing options,” said Paul A. Pettit, MSL, CPH, Genesee and Orleans County Public Health Director. “Given the surge of infections in the county, it’s important that we identify those who are infected that may not be demonstrating any symptoms and in fact are feeling fine.”

When you arrive, a staff member will offer guidance for residents to administer their own self test using a cotton swab. If there is a minor in the car, an adult in the car will be asked to administer the test to them. You will then have the option of getting your results by phone or email when they are available.

“If a person who is asymptomatic tests positive for the virus, he or she will need to be in isolation for a minimum of 10 days,” Pettit continued. “While this might discourage people from getting tested, we need to work together as a community to reduce the surge, plus someone who is asymptomatic can still infect a loved one who is not.”