BATAVIA, N.Y. — Genesee County health officials announced Monday the death of an elderly patient who had tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19).

They only identified the person as an individual that was over 65 and had underlying health conditions.

“Today, I am reporting that an individual (over 65 years of age and who had underlying health conditions) who tested positive for COVID-19 has passed away,” stated Paul Pettit, director of the Genesee and Orleans County Health Departments, in a released statement. “This is our first confirmed death related to COVID-19 in Genesee County. Due to privacy issues, I will be not releasing further details about this individual. I would like to express my sincerest sympathy for the individual’s family and friends.”

“I am deeply saddened to learn from Paul Pettit of the death of a resident of our county,” stated Rochelle Stein, chair of the Genesee County Legislature. "Our entire community grieves this loss. My heart is with the resident’s family, and I ask the community to join me in keeping them in our thoughts and prayers.”

Genesee County currently has 11 confirmed cases of COVID-19. Those patients are in mandatory isolation. Thirty seven people are in mandatory quarantine. One hundred twenty two people have tested negative.

