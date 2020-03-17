BATAVIA, N.Y. — The Genesee County Department of Health says they have their first case of coronavirus (COVID-19).

Health officials say the person is over the age of 65 and is currently in mandatory quarantine. The person does not have any travel history.

The test was performed by the Erie County Health Department lab.

County officials say the County Clerks Office and the DMV will be closed on March 18.

