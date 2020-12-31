Genesee County officials worry about COVID hospitalizations, contact tracing delays

As COVID cases and hospital admissions rise, the gap in contacting those who may have been exposed appears to be widening in certain circumstances.

BATAVIA, N.Y. — On this New Year’s Eve, Genesee County officials are urging people to be smart and to follow COVID guidelines.

Genesee County is considered to be in the Finger Lakes, according to the state's Covid designed map. The region has seen a sharp rise in hospitalizations.

Genesee County is in the yellow zone, meaning businesses remain open but there are restrictions on gatherings, restaurants and schools. According to state officials, the Finger Lakes has the worst hospitalization rate in the state.

"The hospitalization is more concerning to me than just the general positivity rate overall," said Paul Pettit, the public health director for Genesee and Orleans counties.

Tonight, @WGRZ we're taking a look at rising #Covid hospital admissions in the Finger Lakes and we're hearing from Genesee County officials about their concerns this #NewYearsEve which includes a reported delay in NY's contact tracing system. pic.twitter.com/C41AjfxLlK — Jeff Preval (@PrevalWGRZ) December 31, 2020

The sharp rise in COVID hospitalizations in the Finger Lakes in recent weeks has gotten his attention. Hospital admissions for COVID are now more than four times higher the region's peak in the spring.

This week we heard from Rochester Regional, a major health care provider in the Finger Lakes.

Are the hospitals overwhelmed?

"They're very tight. I struggle with the word 'overwhelmed,' Jeff, just because our health care systems as a whole no matter where you are very dynamic," said Dan Ireland, the president of United Memorial Medical Center.

Hospitals tell 2 On Your Side they’re creating more bed capacity and bringing in retired medical professionals and students nurses in response to rising demand.

And there’s another issue health officials here are worried about: a delay in the state contact tracing system, after local health departments investigate for the first 48 hours.

"We realize that there is a delay again, and we hear it’s up from four days to six days. We don’t like that and is not something that we want to see, but again, that is a system that is outside of our control at this moment," Pettit said.

He says the state is in the process of hiring hundreds of additional contact tracers to keep up with rising cases.

"Due to the overwhelming numbers, and again, that’s been, and we’re not alone with this, every county in the state is using the state contact tracers, which is why they’re overwhelmed. This four to six(-day) delay is really a result of in this high prevalence of COVID right now," Pettit said.

As for COVID hospitalizations, specifically in Orleans County and Genesee County, there are few, with only four in Genesee and 21 in Orleans.