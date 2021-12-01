Genesee Community College to serve as COVID-19 vaccination site

BATAVIA, N.Y. — Genesee Community College is the latest school to be designated a COVID-19 distribution center by New York State.
The announcement was made Tuesday and comes on the heels of Monday's news that UB's South Campus will also serve as a vaccine hub starting sometime next week.
“Genesee Community College was set up to take patients in the early days of COVID last spring when we weren’t sure how the spread would impact our hospitals," said SUNY Chancellor James Malatras. "Fortunately, the space wasn’t needed then, but the campus helped in other ways by donating personal protective equipment to frontline health care professionals while students from their nursing program volunteered at COVID testing sites."
"Now as we prepare to vaccinate more people within the first Phases of vaccine distribution, I am proud that the team at Genesee Community College is stepping up again in partnership with county and public health officials to serve as a distribution center for the vaccine. We are in this together in this great battle against this pandemic, and will serve as we can to protect one another.”