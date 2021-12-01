Genesee Community College to serve as COVID-19 vaccination site

The college is one of several in the SUNY system designated by the state as a hub for distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine.

BATAVIA, N.Y. — Genesee Community College is the latest school to be designated a COVID-19 distribution center by New York State.

The announcement was made Tuesday and comes on the heels of Monday's news that UB's South Campus will also serve as a vaccine hub starting sometime next week.

“Genesee Community College was set up to take patients in the early days of COVID last spring when we weren’t sure how the spread would impact our hospitals," said SUNY Chancellor James Malatras. "Fortunately, the space wasn’t needed then, but the campus helped in other ways by donating personal protective equipment to frontline health care professionals while students from their nursing program volunteered at COVID testing sites."