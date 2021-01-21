Genesee and Orleans counties announce COVID-19 vaccination schedule

You must register online to schedule an appointment.

BATAVIA, N.Y. — Genesee and Orleans counties announced their COVID-19 vaccination schedule.

You must register online to schedule an appointment.

In Genesee County, COVID-19 vaccines will be administered on Monday, Wednesdays and Fridays from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. until 5 p.m. at Genesee Community College in Batavia beginning January 25.

Vaccinations for the GCC vaccine clinics are through online appointment only at: https://on.ny.gov/39CBzSZ..

Orleans County will administer COVID-19 vaccinations on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. and 1 p.m.-4 p.m. beginning January 25 at the Ridgeway Fire Hall on Ridge Road in Medina.

Vaccinations for the Orleans County vaccine clinic are through online appointment only at: https://on.ny.gov/3qxwnHb.

Health officials ask people not to call the health departments, vaccination sites, pharmacies or their provider to schedule a test or vaccine.

“As we have stressed since the vaccine became available and the number of people eligible to receive the vaccine has increased significantly, we are urging people to be patient,” said Genesee and Orleans County Health Departments Director Paul Pettit. “Everything regarding scheduling a vaccine appointment no matter if you are trying through the county health department, through a local pharmacy or for the state-run clinics is being funneled to the state’s data management page.”

According to Petit, there are approximately 1,600 COVID-19 vaccines available this week, and there are about 50,000 residents in Orleans and Genesee counties.

Registration links will direct people to the NYSDOH website for specific appointments available. There could be technical delays because so many people are accessing the sites.



“This is resulting in people receiving the message of ‘no appointments available’ when clicking on the link and we are being told anecdotally that some people keep clicking on the link for hours at a time and getting this same message,” Pettit said. “We don’t want to deter people for going on-line and trying to schedule an appointment, but we want to make them aware of what to expect because it can get frustrating very easily.”

Appointments are based on vaccine availability.