BUFFALO, N.Y. — A North Buffalo bar has been closed for allegedly violating the New York State Pause order.

Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz said Monday Gabels Bar on Hertel Avenue was closed down for not following the executive order.

That executive order required restaurants to stop serving food inside and move to take-out only to stop the spread of COVID-19.

Poloncarz said they were shut down on the Erie County Department of Health commissioner's order for allegedly hosting an unofficial happy hour.

The information is being reported to the State Liquor Authority for further review.

The New York State Liquor Authority (SLA) summarily suspended the liquor licenses of two bars in Erie County last month for not complying with Governor Andrew Cuomo's Pause order.

The emergency suspension was issued to Swannie House on Ohio Street in Buffalo and AJ's Clarence Hollow on Main Street in Clarence.

