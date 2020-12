Fire companies from all over Western New York surprised him at Mercy Hospital in South Buffalo on Friday night.

WEST SENECA, N.Y. — Several local fire companies joined together Friday night to surprise one of their brothers, who just reached a crucial milestone in his battle against COVID-19.

Scott Funk has been at Mercy Hospital in South Buffalo for a couple of weeks battling the virus.

His condition improved so much that he was recently taken off a ventilator.