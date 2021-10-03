Funding to enhance addiction treatment services headed to WNY

The Value Network Behavioral Health Care Collaborative Network will get over $3 million of the over $50 million being shared across the state.

ALBANY, N.Y. — Statistics show the COVID-19 pandemic has exacerbated the addiction crisis across New York State.

Governor Andrew Cuomo says over $50 million will be spread among every county in the state to go towards regional networks designed to provide care that includes prevention, treatment and recovery.

In the WNY region, the Value Network Behavioral Health Care Collaborative Network will share in over $3 million of that funding.

Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul, co-chair of the New York State Heroin and Opioid Task Force said, "During this extremely challenging time posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, it is more important than ever to make sure that lifesaving resources and services are available to any individual struggling with addiction in all parts of the state. This funding will further boost prevention, treatment and recovery care, and reinforces New York State's commitment to ending the opioid epidemic once and for all."

If you or a loved one are struggling with an addiction, help and hope is available by calling the state's toll-free, 24 hour a day, 7 day a week HOPEline at 1-877-8-HOPENY (1-877-846-7639) or by texting HOPENY (Short Code 467369).