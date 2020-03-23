BUFFALO, N.Y. — Frontier School District students have been home for a week now, so teachers there paraded through Blasdell on Sunday to spread some cheer for the kids.

It was a big hit, and a big lift, for the kids along the route.

"It's really nice of them, and I hope that they keep sharing, spreading the cheer in this tough time," Frontier Middle School student Juliana Boncore said.

A lot of people took to social media, thanking the teachers for what they did and saying that seeing the teachers was like "seeing rock stars."

