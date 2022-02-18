'Friday Night Fight' event aims to engage community discussion regarding COVID-19 vaccine

2 On Your Side is partnering with WNED and the Community Health Center of Buffalo to help dispel myths about the virus and the vaccine.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — With the seemingly constant barrage of information coming out about the coronavirus, it can be hard to keep up and know what to believe.

A special event, "Friday Night Fight! Knock Out COIVD," is hoping to help the Western New York community better understand the issues and dispel some myths related to the virus and the vaccine.

WGRZ is partnering with WNED (PBS) and the Community Health Center of Buffalo (CHCB) in broadcasting "Fight for Good: One Body, One Soul." The local documentary presents candid community voices that offer an effective way to respond to unprecedented difficulties encountered in the current COVID-19 and future pandemics.

2 On Your Side's Claudine Ewing will host the program, which begins at 8 p.m. on WNED, Facebook, YouTube and Twitter. After the documentary, a live discussion will encourage viewers to seek accurate vaccine information and find out where to get a vaccine.

Viewers will be able to submit questions online or call in to ask questions, request information about vaccinations and even reserve a spot in special vaccinations clinics CHCB has set up for Saturday, Feb.19 in both Buffalo and Niagara Falls.

"We're grateful for the opportunity to partner with CHCB to help our community get accurate information about COVID vaccination, in particular for our minority communities who have been hardest hit by the pandemic," said Tom Calderone, the Buffalo Toronto Public Media CEO and president.

"We made sure that this is accessible in as many ways as possible – on air, livestream, website, YouTube, Facebook, Twitter – so no matter where people are, they can get this important information."

Co-host Francesca Mesiah of NAACP's Buffalo branch, Co-Chair Health Committee, along with Claudine Ewing, will be joined by:

Kenny Davis, founder and chief executive officer, Signature Cutz Barbershop;

Marsha McWilson, McWilson House of Beauty, recording artist;

Dr. LaVonne Ansari, chief executive officer, Community Health Center of Buffalo, Inc.;

Dr. Kenyani Davis, MD, MPH, chief medical officer, Community Health Center of Buffalo, Inc.