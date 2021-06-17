Free Pop-Up COVID-19 clinic Friday at Northland Workforce Training Center

Event will run from 10 AM until 3 PM and be held in the Center's Community Room 126.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — If you are still in need of a COVID-19 vaccine, you can head over to the Northland Workforce Training Center Friday and get one for free.

A pop-up clinic will be held in the center's Community Room 126 from 10 AM until 3 PM. The one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be provided on a first come, first served basis. You must be at least 18 years old to get the shot and no appointment is necessary.