Free Pop-Up COVID-19 clinic Friday at Northland Workforce Training Center

BUFFALO, N.Y. — If you are still in need of a COVID-19 vaccine, you can head over to the Northland Workforce Training Center Friday and get one for free.
A pop-up clinic will be held in the center's Community Room 126 from 10 AM until 3 PM. The one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be provided on a first come, first served basis. You must be at least 18 years old to get the shot and no appointment is necessary.
"Free, walk-in pop-up vaccination clinics provide residents in areas of our county with the lowest vaccination rates with an accessible, convenient option to be vaccinated against COVID-19", said Dr. Gale Burstein, Erie County's Health Commissioner. " BankOnBuffalo, Northland Workforce Training Center and the Community Health Center of Buffalo recognized a need to enhance vaccine access in this specific neighborhood and worked to fill that gap."