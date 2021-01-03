Free mental health forum for teens and families

Maria Love Fund hosting "Behind the Mask', a virtual mental health forum on Wednesday, March 3 at 7 PM.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — If you know a teen struggling with mental health issues, there's an upcoming event that may provide some help.

The Maria Love Fund in partnership with the One Last Goal Foundation is hosting 'Behind the Mask', a virtual mental health forum this Wednesday, March 3 at 7 PM.

The event will feature author and nationally renowned mental health advocate Ross Zabo. The goal is to reduce the stigma behind mental health issues, which have been compounded by the on-going pandemic and to empower teens and their parents to stand up and take action.

The event is open to anyone. Zabo will address coping mechanisms, ways to talk about mental health and share some of his own experiences.