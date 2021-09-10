Free COVID vaccine clinic held at Buffalo football game

There was a free vaccine clinic at All High Stadium on Saturday. People could also ask vaccine-related questions to a doctor and other health professionals.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Where vaccination rates are low, the Erie County Department of Health is partnering with the Community Health Worker Network of Buffalo to hold clinics.

There was a free one Saturday afternoon at a football game at All High Stadium behind Bennett High School.

The project has been launched to get more students and families vaccinated. It's called "Cheer On Your Team and Get A Vaccine." People attending could also ask vaccine-related questions to a doctor and other health professionals.

"We're going to go where people are at. We're at football games, we're doing pop-up events in neighborhoods, trying to make it more fun, and interesting, and make sure we have people who can answer questions," according to Jessica Bauer Walker, the executive director of the Community Health Worker Network.

There was also a healthy food giveaway at the event.