Free COVID-19 antibody testing clinic to be held in Amherst

You can get tested for COVID-19 antibodies, which can indicate a prior infection.

AMHERST, N.Y. — For those who are wondering if they may have been exposed to the coronavirus, there will be a free testing clinic this week in Amherst.

COVID-19 antibody testing involves drawing blood from a person's arm. That blood is tested for antibodies, which can indicate that an individual may have a had a prior COVID-19 infection.

However, the presence of antibodies does not guarantee immunity nor do we know how long that immunity might last.

The testing clinic is held through Erie County and will happen on Tuesday, September 8 at the Amherst Senior Center on John James Audubon Parkway. Appointments are preferred, and you can call (716) 858-2929 or go to www.erie.gov/covidtest to schedule.

Any Erie County Resident age 11 or older can participate. If you get this test, it should be done at least three weeks after the onset of any COVID-19 symptoms. Results will be mailed within a week to 10 days.