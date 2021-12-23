Free admission to Zoo Lights offered to people who get vaccinated at show

The New York State Department of Health will be administering vaccines at the lights display on Thursday.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — If you still need to get your COVID-19 vaccine and still want to see Zoo Lights at the Buffalo Zoo, you are in luck.

The Buffalo Zoo is offering free admission to the lights display on Thursday for people who get vaccinated at the event. The New York State Department of Health will be at the event to administer the vaccine.

No advanced registration is required. The clinic is free. Zoo Lights runs from 5:30-9 p.m. on Thursday.

Currently, about 66% of Erie County residents are fully vaccinated, according to data from NYDatabases.com.