Fredonia suspends 13 students for violating student code of conduct related to COVID-19

Fredonia says the suspensions were handed out on Tuesday and are pending a review by the office of student conduct. The college went on to say that any Fredonia student who "endangers others by disregarding public health precautions" will face serious penalties.

“Unfortunately, 13 SUNY Fredonia students have been suspended who clearly ignored COVID-19 safety protocols. Again, this is a small number of students—but their actions have a broader impact on the entire college community. I commend President Kolison on his immediate action. Most of our students understand the responsibility they have to their classmates, teachers, and the community at large. We will continue to send a collective message across SUNY that we will do everything in our power to stop a small fraction of students from ruining the fall semester for everyone else. And, with an aggressive pooled surveillance testing regimen developed at Upstate Medical University now being utilized at SUNY Fredonia, we will monitor the situation on campus and be prepared to take further actions if they are needed to keep the campus safe and contain this virus.”