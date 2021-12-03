Fredonia COVID-19 vaccine clinic experiences technical error for March 12

If you had scheduled an appointment for the March 12 vaccine clinic, you're going to want to read this before going to your appointment.

FREDONIA, N.Y. — The Chautauqua County Department of Health says that an issue with the New York State COVID-19 vaccine appointment booking website they used will impact some appointments on Friday, March 12.

The county says that if you booked an appointment at the county's Fredonia vaccination site for that date - the time and date when you booked it now matters.

If you booked your appointment before 10 p.m. on March 11, you can go to the site and get vaccinated. If you booked an appointment after 10 p.m. on March 11, the county says you should disregard the appointment.