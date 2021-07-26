x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Coronavirus

Frank Reich, Indianapolis Colts head coach, tests positive for COVID-19

In a statement, the former Bills QB says he is fully vaccinated and asymptomatic.
Credit: AP
Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich on the sidelines in the first half of an NFL football game against the Houston Texans in Indianapolis, Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Colts head coach and former Bills quarterback Frank Reich has tested positive for COVID-19.

Reich and the Colts released a statement Monday morning saying that he is excited about training camp but disappointed that he won't be there with the team due to a positive covid test. The statement from Reich goes on to say, "I'm fortunate to be fully vaccinated and I'm asymptomatic. I'm feeling well and looking forward to returning as soon as I'm medically cleared."

Credit: Indianapolis Colts

The 59-year-old Reich was named Colts' head coach in 2018.