Frank Reich, Indianapolis Colts head coach, tests positive for COVID-19

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Colts head coach and former Bills quarterback Frank Reich has tested positive for COVID-19.
Reich and the Colts released a statement Monday morning saying that he is excited about training camp but disappointed that he won't be there with the team due to a positive covid test. The statement from Reich goes on to say, "I'm fortunate to be fully vaccinated and I'm asymptomatic. I'm feeling well and looking forward to returning as soon as I'm medically cleared."
The 59-year-old Reich was named Colts' head coach in 2018.