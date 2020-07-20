FPUC payments delayed in NYS due to technical issue

NYS Department of Labor officials say a system update caused a delay in the release of $600 FPUC payments.

ALBANY, N.Y. — If you apply and receive unemployment benefits, Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation (FPUC), you may have noticed the extra $600 is not there.

No worries, you will still get your money. NYS Department of Labor officials say a system update caused a delay in the release of $600 FPUC payments.

They says the issue has been corrected and FPUC payments will be processed Monday, and you will receive your money this week.

NYS Unemployment insurance and Pandemic Unemployment Assistance was not impacted.

The last week of the FPUC ends the week of July 26.

Last night, an update to our system inadvertently caused a delay in the release of $600 FPUC payments. UI & PUA payments were not impacted.



We have corrected the issue & FPUC payments will be processed tonight. You‘ll receive your money this week.



Thank you for your patience. — NYS Department of Labor (@NYSLabor) July 20, 2020

Human coronaviruses are usually spread through...

• The air by coughing or sneezing

• Close personal contact, such as touching or shaking hands

• Touching an object or surface with the virus on it, then touching your mouth, nose or eyes before washing your hands.

Help stop the spread of coronavirus

• Stay home when you are sick.

• Eat and sleep separately from your family members

• Use different utensils and dishes

• Cover your cough or sneeze with your arm, hot your hand.

• If you use a tissue, throw it in the trash.

Lower your risk

• Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

• Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

• Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

• Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.