WARSAW, N.Y. — A fourth case of coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, was confirmed in Wyoming County on Wednesday.

Officials there said the fourth case "is currently residing in another county, with no Wyoming County close contacts."

The chairman of the Wyoming County Board of Supervisors confirmed the county's first COVID-19 death on Monday. That person was one of the two residents who were being cared for at the Wyoming County Community Health System who had tested positive.

Like many other counties throughout the state, Wyoming County says it's in need of more tests and more supplies.

"We're getting to the point where we are running low on supplies. We are still in need of tests," said Wyoming County Public Information Officer Christopher Bryant.

