Fourteen fans denied entry at Highmark Stadium for Sunday's Bills game

Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz says out of nearly 700 spot checks, just over a dozen fans could not provide adequate proof of a COVID-19 vaccination.

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz said 14 people were denied entry at Highmark Stadium for the Buffalo Bills' game Sunday against the Houston Texans.

Poloncarz said county health department sanitarians conducted 666 spot checks at the stadium's gates for proof of a COVID-19 vaccination and found just over a dozen could not supply it.

Last Sunday's game against the Washington Football Team was the first where fans had to provide proof of vaccination in addition to their tickets.