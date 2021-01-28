Four WNY airports to receive money from COVID relief package

The federal funding will help airports stay afloat.

NEW YORK — Four airports in Western New York will be receiving federal funding from a COVID relief package.

U.S. Senators Chuck Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand announced Thursday that last month's bipartisan COVID relief package includes $36,559,697 for specific airports across New York State.

Out of the 50 airports across Upstate New York, four in Western New York will be splitting more than $7.6 million.

The Buffalo Niagara International Airport will be receiving $6,203,402, the Niagara Falls International Airport $1,444,471, the Chautauqua County/Jamestown Airport and Chautauqua County/Dunkirk Airport will both be receiving $13,000.

“As New Yorkers continue battling the COVID-19 crisis, we cannot leave airports behind, said Senator Gillibrand. “Airports, travel, and tourism will be a critical part of our economic recovery and these federal dollars will help airports across Upstate New York continue providing high-quality and safe transit when travel takes off.”

“We are so grateful to Senators Schumer and Gillibrand, who fought hard for this funding, it will be a lifeline for our aviation operations,” said Kim Minkel, NFTA Executive Director. “With our passenger traffic down approximately 85 percent due to COVID coupled by the U.S. and Canadian border closure, this money will ensure we can continue to provide aviation services to those traveling to and from Western New York and that our airports will be well positioned to play a critical role in the communities post-pandemic economic recovery.”

Funding is allocated by the Federal Aviation Administration under the Department of Transportation.