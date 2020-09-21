Four states expected to be added on NYS Travel Advisory list

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Every Tuesday, changes are made to New York's Travel Advisory list by Governor Andrew Cuomo.
Four states are expected to be added to the list.
The four states expected to be added are: Minnesota, Nevada, Arizona and Wyoming.
This report is based on the new cases per 100,000 people metric. The four states listed above have increased above the state's limit of 10, and that's on a seven day rolling average.
2 On Your Side will update this story when the official Travel Advisory is updated by the state on Tuesday.
