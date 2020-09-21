Four states expected to be added on NYS Travel Advisory list

The four states expected to be added to the list are: Minnesota, Nevada, Arizona and Wyoming.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Every Tuesday, changes are made to New York's Travel Advisory list by Governor Andrew Cuomo.

Four states are expected to be added to the list.

The four states expected to be added are: Minnesota, Nevada, Arizona and Wyoming.

This report is based on the new cases per 100,000 people metric. The four states listed above have increased above the state's limit of 10, and that's on a seven day rolling average.

2 On Your Side will update this story when the official Travel Advisory is updated by the state on Tuesday.

Human coronaviruses are usually spread through...

The air by coughing or sneezing

Close personal contact, such as touching or shaking hands

Touching an object or surface with the virus on it, then touching your mouth, nose or eyes before washing your hands.

Help stop the spread of coronavirus

Stay home when you are sick.

Eat and sleep separately from your family members

Use different utensils and dishes

Cover your cough or sneeze with your arm, hot your hand.

If you use a tissue, throw it in the trash.

Lower your risk