4 school speed zone cameras in Buffalo to be suspended due to Orange Zone closures

In the Orange Zone, schools must go full-remote due to the spread of COVID-19 in the community.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The City of Buffalo announced that four school speed zone cameras will be suspended due to New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo's Orange Zone designation for most of Erie County.

Mayor Byron Brown announced the four locations where speed zone cameras are location that will now be suspended:

Canisius High School, 1180 Delaware

Nichols School, 1250 Amherst Street

Notre Dame Academy, 1125 Abbott Road

St. Joseph University School, 3275 Main Street

“We have the ability to change the course of this virus. We know what to do and I am calling on every resident to remain cautious by wearing masks, washing your hands frequently and practicing safe physical distancing. If infections continue to rise, we could face a Red Zone designation, which means a total shutdown at a time when the very survival of our local businesses is on the line. Please follow the guidelines. Let’s work together to save lives, keep our community healthy and combat the spread of this deadly virus," Mayor Brown said in a news release on Friday.

The City of Buffalo says that the School Zone Safety Program will remain in effect for Buffalo Promise Neighborhood Children’s Academy, which is located at 3149 Bailey Avenue.

The camera at that school location will still be active, and the city urges motorists to obey the speed limit.