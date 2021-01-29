4 health care workers get call from Kim Pegula, they're headed to Super Bowl LV

It includes two emergency room nurses from Buffalo General and two nurses from ECMC.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Talk about an opportunity of a lifetime.

Four health care workers from Western New York are receiving thanks for their hard work during the COVID pandemic with tickets to Super Bowl LV.

In a little more than a week, two nurses from Buffalo General and two more nurses from Erie County Medical Center are heading to Tampa to watch the Kansas City Chiefs take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

They received a phone call from Bills owner Kim Pegula this week, telling them they had been selected.

Buffalo General ER nurse Patty Keller says when she got the phone call, she was in tears.

"I don't even know what to say still because I'm still in awe and disbelief. I guess the word I want to use is, I'm humbled. Thirty-four years of nursing and to have an opportunity given to us a frontline workers is just amazing," Keller said.

Rachel Gibson also works as an ER nurse at Buffalo General and will be heading to the Super Bowl.

Both of them agree being a nurse has always been a tough job, but it's affected healthcare workers even more so during the pandemic.

It makes being appreciated for that kind of dedication to their work even more special, especially because each nurse who received tickets to the Super Bowl were nominated by the people they work with side-by-side.

"To think that someone noticed anything is incredible because honestly, everyone is amazing right now. I mean everyone has stepped up as best they can and everyone is pulling together to do extra hours. It's unbelievable," Gibson said.

Cellina Ciotoli and Kaitlin Floyd are the nurses from ECMC who got tickets.

Ironically, they had just returned to work after attending the Bills' game in Kansas City, before finding out they will now head to the biggest NFL game of the year.

"It's a dream come true. It really is. It's just going to be such an experience and we're going to be with all these other healthcare workers. It's been such a tough year for everyone working that I think it's hopefully a good start to 2021," Floyd said.

So who are they going to root for, the Chiefs or the Bucs?

Each of them may may have different answers, but one things remains the same.