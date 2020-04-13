ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Catholic Health and the McGuire Group have partnered to renovate and convert the former AbsolutCare Nursing Home in Orchard Park into a rehabilitation center for hospital patients recovering from COVID-19

The St. Joseph Post-Acute Center will treat patients who were hospitalized for COVID-19 in Catholic Health hospitals, but have recovered enough to be sent to the skilled nursing and rehabilitation facility.

These patients will typically be people who can not yet return home or cannot go back to a community-based living facility right away.

The New York State Department of Health approved the plan for the facility less than 24 hours after it was submitted.

The facility will open on April 14.

This is the first facility in Western New York to treat post-hospitalization COVID-19 patients.

