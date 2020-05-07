For the dogs: Buffalo Marathon plans canine-themed virtual event

Each dog and their coach will get matching medals, a coordinated shirt and bandanna, plus poop bags and a light dispenser.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Marathon introduced a second virtual event for the summer, and it involves a team: dogs and their coach.

The Canines Helping Canines: Dog Days of Summer Challenge involves a walk once or twice a day.

"After walking, jogging or running, it is the dog's job to ensure their coach logs their workout on our website," the marathon said.

Each dog and their coach will get matching medals, a coordinated shirt and bandanna, plus poop bags and a light dispenser to help ensure that the neighborhood stays clean.