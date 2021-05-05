Flying Bison, Erie County pair up on COVID-19 vaccine campaign

The vaccine clinic will be at Flying Bison on Seneca Street on Wednesday, May 12 from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Just like how Resurgence partnered with Erie County to encourage people to get their COVID-19 vaccine, Flying Bison is now too.

The vaccine clinic will be at Flying Bison on Seneca Street on Wednesday, May 12 from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. Anyone 18 years old or older can make an appointment or walk in to get a vaccine, and when they do, you will get a coupon to have a free drink at Flying Bison.

On Saturday, Erie County will partner with Resurgence Brewing for the Drink for a Dose event.

"In which we’re going to do shot and a chaser get your shot, get a coupon for a free beer get your chaser, and we think it’s going to have a positive impact in the 20-29 (year-old) category where everybody is eligible, but not many of them are getting vaccinated," Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz said last week.