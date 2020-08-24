Five states could be lifted from NYS Travel Advisory list on Tuesday

The state officially makes changes to the list every Tuesday.

ALBANY, N.Y. — It looks like more changes are coming to New York's Travel Advisory list on Tuesday.

Looking at the numbers, it appears that five states will be removed from the list and no new states will be added.

The states that 2 On Your Side project will be removed are: Alaska, Arizona, Delaware, Maryland, and Montana.

This report is based on the new cases per 100,000 people metric. The 5 states listed above have fallen below the state's limit of 10, and that's on a 7 day rolling average.

The state officially makes changes to the list every Tuesday.

Human coronaviruses are usually spread through...

The air by coughing or sneezing

Close personal contact, such as touching or shaking hands

Touching an object or surface with the virus on it, then touching your mouth, nose or eyes before washing your hands.

Help stop the spread of coronavirus

Stay home when you are sick.

Eat and sleep separately from your family members

Use different utensils and dishes

Cover your cough or sneeze with your arm, hot your hand.

If you use a tissue, throw it in the trash.

Lower your risk