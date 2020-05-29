Governor Cuomo announces 5 regions can begin Phase 2 reopening

The Finger Lakes Region and Southern Tier Region are two of the regions allowed to begin Phase 2.

NEW ROCHELLE, N.Y. — During a COVID-19 briefing at Iona College in New Rochelle, N.Y. on Friday, Governor Andrew Cuomo announced five regions, including the Finger Lakes Region and the Southern Tier Region, can begin Phase 2 of reopening.

The five regions beginning Phase 2 were the first regions in New York State to enter Phase I two weeks earlier on Friday, May 15.

Governor Cuomo did not mention the Western New York Region and when it would enter Phase 2. The Western New York region entered Phase I four days later than the first group, on Tuesday, May 19. Lt. Governor Kathy Hochul has previously said that the WNY Region could be ready to begin Phase 2 on Tuesday, June 2, two weeks after it started the initial phase.

Earlier on Friday, New York State revealed guidelines for Phase 2 of its reopening plan and has laid out plans for how to get specific industries back to work.

The state posted guidelines for the reopening of barbershops and hair salons Friday morning. When a region does advance into Phase 2, barbershops and salons are able to cut, style and color hair.

Items that are still prohibited during Phase 2 are nail services, make-up application, facials, threading/tweezing, waxing, beard trimming and nose hair trimming.

In addition to barbershops and salons, the state posted reopening guidelines for the following industries.

Offices

Real estate

In-store retail

Car sales, leases and rentals

Retail rentals, repair and cleaning

Commercial building management