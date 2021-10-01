First WNY #VaxToSchool pop-up site came to Buffalo on Friday

The pop-up clinic was at WNY Women's Foundation and Harvest House symposium to serve members. Another clinic is scheduled for Saturday.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Friday night was the first time that Western New York was the site of one of Gov. Kathy Hochul's #VaxToSchool pop-up vaccination sites to increase the COVID-19 vaccination rate of school-aged children in the state.

From 5 to 8 p.m., the pop-up clinic was at WNY Women's Foundation and Harvest House for its Upskill and Wellness Symposium to serve members.

Another pop-up clinic will be in WNY will take place at Lafayette High School on Saturday for members of Lafayette High School and School #45 District from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

These clinics are part of the 120 sites promised to be established across the state over 12 weeks. Each event will be tailored to best serve the community by the partners, host sites and outreach efforts.

"Parents and guardians—don't wait to get your child vaccinated," Hochul said. "The COVID-19 vaccine is safe, effective, and the best way to keep eligible school-aged New Yorkers and our school communities protected from the virus. As part of our broader #VaxtoSchool effort, these new pop-up sites will bring the vaccine to communities across the state to make sure it's accessible to all New York families."

So far 20 of the vaccine clinics have been announced, and the remaining sites will be announced on a rolling basis. A complete list of sites is available on New York State government website.