'First Night Buffalo' latest event to go virtual

Family-friendly celebration to ring in 2021 online due to COVID-19.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A long-standing New Year's Eve tradition is the latest to transition to online only due to ongoing concerns over COVID-19.

The 32nd annual First Night Buffalo will be going virtual this year. The family-friendly event, put on each year by the Independent Health Foundation, has drawn crowds of up to 5,000 downtown to its drug and alcohol free celebration.

“Although we won’t be celebrating together in the Buffalo-Niagara Convention Center this year, the Independent Health Foundation is offering some fun, family-friendly activities and entertainment so they can celebrate the new year together in their homes,” said Carrie Meyer, executive director of the Independent Health Foundation. “Everyone can look forward to interactive videos featuring familiar faces from First Night and fun activities for all ages to enjoy. The show will go on!”