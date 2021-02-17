First dose COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Allegany County canceled due to weather

The Allegany County Department of Health says it plans on holding a larger point of distribution (POD) clinic next week if the vaccine is available.

ALLEGANY COUNTY, N.Y. — Due to inclement weather and a delayed shipment of the Moderna vaccine, the Allegany County Department of Health says it will not be holding a first dose COVID-19 vaccine clinic this week.

Instead, the Allegany County Department of Health says it plans on holding a larger point of distribution (POD) clinic next week if the vaccine is available.

Future vaccine clinics are only open to individuals in Phase 1B. You can click here to see if you are eligible to receive the vaccine.

Those looking to register for future COVID-19 vaccine PODs in Allegany County can do so by clicking here. The county is asking residents to be patient as the vaccine supply is currently limited.

Meanwhile, second dose COVID-19 vaccines will be offered Friday, February 19. Those looking to get their second dose must pre-register in order to attend the clinic.

Anyone who needs assistance with registering for the vaccine can call the Allegany County Department of Health at (585) 268-9250.