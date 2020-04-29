BUFFALO, N.Y. — Friday is the deadline for high school seniors to decide what college to attend this fall, but due to the coronavirus pandemic, things are up in the air for a lot of students.

Many colleges have yet to decide whether they will reopen this fall or offer online classes.

According to the Art and Science Group, an education consulting firm, nearly 1 in 6 graduating seniors are seriously considering taking a gap year, so they can eventually get that college experience they always dreamed of when this is all over.

Overall, 63 percent say they're not sure if they'll get to go to their first choice school this fall, and 21 percent say college is no longer affordable.

