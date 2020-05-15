NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y. — It's going to be a very quiet summer around WNY as yet more communities are added to the list of those who have cancelled annual fireworks shows.

The cities of Tonawanda and North Tonawanda issued a joint statement saying this year's fireworks and concerts at Gratwick and Niawanda Parks are cancelled due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Mayors Rick Davis and Art Pappas say the continued safety of residents, along with boaters along the Niagara River and others who come from outside the area to watch is their top priority.

Both are hoping residents will still recognize the celebration of the country's independence by proudly flying their American flags.

