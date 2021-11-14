Finger Lakes, Western New York COVID rates rank 1, 2 in New York

The Finger Lakes region had a 7-day average for positive COVID-19 tests of 8.25% Saturday. By comparison, the statewide average on the same day was 3.21%.

ALBANY, N.Y. — The Finger Lakes region on Friday surpassed 8 percent on the seven-day average for positive COVID-19 tests.

The Western New York region joined it on Saturday, hitting 8.04 percent according to data provided by Gov. Kathy Hochul's office. The Finger Lakes region on the same day topped its previous 7-day average for positive COVID-19 tests hitting 8.25 percent.

By comparison, the statewide average on Saturday was 3.21 percent.

"As the weather gets colder and the holiday season approaches, friends and family will be spending more time indoors, increasing the risk of transmission and threatening the incredible progress we've made so far," Governor Hochul said in a statement.

"In order to keep our loved ones safe and reduce the spread of both COVID-19 and seasonal influenza, I encourage New Yorkers to get vaccinated, wear a mask indoors, and remember to wash your hands."

The Finger Lakes region -- which includes Orleans, Genesee, and Wyoming counties -- was at 8.08 percent on Friday and 7.72 percent on Thursday.

The Western New York region's seven-day average for positive COVID-19 tests was 7.70 percent on Friday and 7.41 percent on Thursday. The region includes Erie, Niagara, Chautauqua, Cattaraugus, and Allegany counties.

In Erie County, 559 new COVID cases were reported on Saturday, which ranked second in the state behind only New York City (882). There were also 29 more COVID deaths reported statewide on Saturday, including three in Niagara County, two in Erie County, and one in Allegany County.

On Saturday, Governor Hochul announced that 10 of New York State's mass vaccination sites will now be administering COVID-19 vaccines to newly eligible 5 to 11-year-olds.

Among that list is the University at Buffalo South Campus.